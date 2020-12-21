Central Coast Holiday Happenings

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- With the Holidays right around the corner, our local communities are full of fun and interesting events! See below for some of this year’s highlights and check out the links for even more information.
The Elks Recreation first Annual “Christmas in the Country” will take place at the Elks Event Center, located at 4040 S Hwy 101 in Santa Maria. Visitors will drive through a display of holiday lights, with exhibitions presented by local businesses and families. Health and safety protocols permitting, the event may also include opportunities to enjoy hot chocolate, candy canes, holiday trees, and much more to help bring out the holiday spirit in our community while complying with County and State guidelines. If you would like to participate in "Christmas in the Country", there are options available for displays, sponsorships, donations, and volunteers! Contact Elks Recreation by phone at (805)-925-4125 or by email at elksrodeo@elksrec.com for more information.
The Outdoor Christmas Market at Paseo Nuevo will take place Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday, now until December 24. This event is located in De la Guerra Place at State Street, in downtown Santa Barbara.
The State Street Promenade Market will take place every Thursday, now until December 17, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. State Street will be closed to traffic between Carrillo Street and Figueroa, allowing shoppers access to the marketplace in downtown Santa Barbara. Attendees can browse shops, enjoy temporary art and light installations and sample food and drinks from downtown vendors. Please note that masks are required and hand sanitizer will be provided at entry to shops, as well as at each both. Vendors will be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart and only one household may visit a booth at a time.
Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace will take place Friday through Sunday, now until December 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a series of pop-up shops in its courtyard. Each weekend will showcase a different vendor and will feature a wealth of unique artisanal gifts. This year’s pop-up shop aims to provide a safely scaled-down outdoor experience that still offers a fine array of handcrafted items.
Is there a free, public, COVID-contentious community event opportunity that you would like to be featured in the weekly “Things to Do” email? Submit event tips by emailing 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil with the subject line “Things to Do”, or by calling 805-606-6139 with event details.
