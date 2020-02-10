Building the Space Force, the first new military service since '47

“They are fielding weapons systems. They have communicated the intent to take our use of space away from us in conflict. So part of the rationale for creating the space force was to elevate our focus on this domain and the capabilities we need to the same level we have with the other services,” Thompson said.

In comments after the briefing, Crosier said an additional and important effort is training future Space Force personnel. The U.S. Air Force Academy and the Space Force, for example, have entered into a cooperative agreement to establish a Space Force Detachment at the Academy in summer 2020. He also said that leaders are exploring a Space Training and Readiness Command option within existing resources that will focus on doctrine, space training and education as well as readiness.

A successful Space Force is a strategic imperative for U.S. national security, the officials said. It will bring greater focus and capability to space training, warfighting and overall readiness, at a time when space is more congested and contentious while also playing a central role in everyday commerce, communication and national security.

