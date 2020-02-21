Black History Month; Honoring the past, securing the future

Black History Month is celebrated in the United States to recognize the central role African Americans have played in the history of the United States. It is also known as African American History Month and is a celebration of achievements by African Americans.

Black History Month was established by ‘Public Law 99-244’.

This year, the Department of Defense has commemorated the 75th Anniversary of World War II by acknowledging the sacrifices of service members with a theme of ‘Honoring the Past, Securing the Future’.

During that time, over 2.5 million African-American men and women registered for the Army, Army Air Forces, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard and War Department.

This year’s poster honors the 452nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the desegregation of the U.S. Coast Guard, and the massacre of Wereth 11.

The 452nd was an all-African-American anti-aircraft artillery unit in the U.S. Army. With fewer than 1,000 soldiers, the unit is credited with taking down 88 German warplanes, 68 of those with confirmed kills and 19 as partially confirmed kills.

To read about more units recognized by the DOD during this month please visit: https://www.deomi.org/human-relations/special-observances.cfm?tab=bhm

