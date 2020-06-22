Bass named 19th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force

“I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, and follow in the footsteps of some of the best leaders our Air Force has ever known,” Bass said. “The history of the moment isn’t lost on me; I’m just ready to get after it. And I’m extremely grateful for and proud of my family and friends who helped me along the way.”

When asked about the job and her partnership with Brown, Bass acknowledged that strong “chemistry” is important and the standard was set by Wright and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein.

Brown, she said, is “the kind of leader we’ve all wanted to work with. I’m excited for the opportunity to serve as his chief and his wingman. Together, we will do everything we can to ensure that every Airman and their families are taken care of and feel like they are a part of our Air Force family.”

She added, “CMSAF Wright and Team 18 have set a pretty high bar, but I know that Team 19 will rise to the occasion.

“… My job will be to help set the stage for individual and team development, so our brothers and sisters are healthy, engaged and ready for the fight!” Bass said.

Wright endorsed the choice as well.