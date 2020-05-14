Barrett, Raymond discuss Space Force’s status and future; debut new recruiting ad

+3 VAFB 'Space Cowboys' remain mission ready Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Airmen have been breaking down boundaries since the base’s first launch in 1958 and continue that charge no matter…

“What gives us a position of strength is our partnerships. We also need to have systems that are defensible. And we have to continue to train our operators to have the warfighting skills necessary to accomplish this mission.”

The Space Force, which came into existence Dec. 20, 2019, has a $15.4 billion budget and is in the process of building its force. There are currently 88 commissioned space professionals but by the end of the year that number is expected to grow substantially. In all, the service’s total force is expected to be about 16,000.

As he has done in the past, Raymond said the force is designed to be small and agile and trailblazing. In the virtual town hall he noted that the Space Force will use acquisition systems “that are custom built, purpose built for space.”

“Speed of acquisition,” he said, “is important if we are to stay ahead of the growing challenges we see in space.”