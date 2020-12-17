B-1B Lancer completes successful external release demonstration

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE -- The 419th Flight Test Squadron successfully conducted an external weapon release demonstration at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 4.

“The Air Force Test Center is enthusiastically teaming with the Air Force Global Strike Command to enable greater flexibility in bomber payloads,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander. “Demonstration of B-1B external carriage reflects the potential to keep weapon systems in the fight with increased combat capability.”

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 412th Test Wing’s 419th FLTS launched an inert Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile from an external pylon underneath the aircraft’s fuselage. The external pylon usually carries the “Sniper” targeting pod.

This release demonstration also put AFGSC one step closer to building the future bomber fleet for the Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force while utilizing current resources.

B-1B Lancer A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, releases a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile during an external…

“Arming a limited number of B-1s with more weapons externally could enable Global Strike Command to provide more weapons for geographic combatant commanders while putting fewer aircraft and aircrew in harm’s way,” said Gen. Tim Ray, commander of AFGSC. “Airmen continue to rise to the challenge, modernizing, adapting and innovating the fleet we have while bridging to the fleet of the future.”

“A targeting pod pylon was modified mechanically to allow for different connector configurations, and the internal wiring was replaced with harnesses that would support its new role,” explained N. Keith Maynard, 812th Airborne Instrumentation Test Squadron.