Life-saving

Spec. 3 Jesse Hayden, left, and Spec. 4 Derek Avenetti, both 65th Cyberspace Squadron cyber operators, stand in front of their unit’s emblem at Vandenberg Space Force Base Sept. 9. Hayden and Avenetti performed life-saving treatment to a military member Aug. 16 during a physical training test. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

On the morning of Aug. 16, two Guardians from the 65th Cyberspace Squadron performed life-saving treatment on a military member during a physical training test at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

U.S. Space Force Spec. 4 Derek Avenetti, from Rockwall, Texas, and Spec. 3 Jesse Hayden, from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, both 65 CYS cyber operators, were leading their first PT test as Physical Training Leaders when they realized their help was needed.

“It was only about a week prior to this incident that we had both become fully certified as PTLs by completing the required first aid and CPR training,” said Avenetti.

 

