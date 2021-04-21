Maj. Leon Mapp, assigned to the 45th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, briefs Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth at the Community Vaccination Center in Tampa, Fla., April 15. Roth visited the CVC to show support for all the personnel running and supporting the vaccination response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.