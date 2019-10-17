{{featured_button_text}}

More than 100 members from Vandenberg Air Force Base gathered to participate and support this year’s Fire Prevention Week, with 2019 Fire Muster Challenge.

On Oct. 10, five-member teams competed in events such as a firetruck pull, bucket brigade and an obstacle course to be the champion. Out of the 15 teams, the group from 30th Civil Engineer Squadron won the 2019 Fire Muster Challenge. 

Fire Prevention Week was originally created in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, as a way to inform the public about the importance of fire prevention. President Calvin Coolidge signed a proclamation in 1925 to begin the event.
 
Each year during Fire Prevention Week, firefighters from Vandenberg provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.

