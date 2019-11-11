{{featured_button_text}}
Monica Ashmore
Airman 1st Class Aubree Milks
Monica Ashmore, 30th Force Support Squadron lodging assistant manager, received a certificate during her Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony Oct. 10 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Ashmore is the first civilian to graduate from the Vandenberg Airman Leadership School.
The school is a five week course designed to develop Airmen and their civilian counterparts into effective frontline supervisors through group discussion, unit-cohesion activities, physical training and other leadership development curriculum. 
 
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up
 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0