Monica Ashmore, 30th Force Support Squadron lodging assistant manager, received a certificate during her Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony Oct. 10 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Ashmore is the first civilian to graduate from the Vandenberg Airman Leadership School.
The school is a five week course designed to develop Airmen and their civilian counterparts into effective frontline supervisors through group discussion, unit-cohesion activities, physical training and other leadership development curriculum.
