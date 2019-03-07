HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (AFNS) -- Twenty Special Tactics Airmen culminated their 830-mile Special Tactics Memorial March for fallen brethren on March 4 with a memorial ceremony hosted by Air Force Special Operations Command at Hurlbert Field.
The ruck marchers finished their journey along Highway 98/Miracle Strip Highway joined by senior leaders, comrades and community members.
The team reached the front gate of Hurlburt Field at approximately 12 p.m. EST prior to the ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Special Tactics Training Squadron Annex.
Several Gold Star families were also in attendance.
The march was planned to pay tribute to Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, a Special Tactics combat controller, who was killed in Afghanistan, Nov. 27, 2018, and in honor of the other 19 Special Tactics Airmen who have been killed in action since 9/11.
Historically, Air Force Special Tactics plans a memorial march when a member is killed in action. This is the fifth Special Tactics memorial ruck march since it originated in 2009 as the “Tim Davis Memorial March.”
The ruck began Feb. 22 at Medina Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, where Special Tactics Airmen begin their training together. These future operators then become combat ready upon graduation of the Special Tactics Training Squadron at Hurlburt Field. Ultimately, the march route mimicked the training passage our Airmen endure.
The journey took the Airmen across five states and 830 miles.
A memorial baton inscribed with each of the fallen Special Tactics Airman’s names was carried throughout the way to honor the fallen.