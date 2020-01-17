Air Force, Space Force: Two Chiefs - one mission

While Raymond is a Clemson Tigers fan and Goldfein always cheers for his Air Force Academy Falcons, these two Airman chiefs grew up together in our Air Force Family. They have worked together and served in shared missions to defend the United States in multiple overseas and stateside assignments since the early 1980s. They are both steeped in experience combating worldwide threats to America and its allies. Thanks to our President and the Congress, we now have in our Department of the Air Force two chiefs with one mission.

The singular mission for Gens. Raymond and Goldfein and the Airmen they lead is to counter the threats articulated in the National Defense Strategy (NDS). That strategy recognizes that we are in an era of major power competition with Russia and China and that we continue to face substantial threats from Iran and North Korea, as well as from terrorist proxy forces across the globe. As our competitors and enemies seek to undermine international order and gain influence, the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes measures designed to maintain America’s competitive military edge and support our allies and partners.

