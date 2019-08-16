SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Gen. Jay Raymond, Air Force Space Command commander, hosted an all-call as part of the command’s space warfighting road show at the base fitness center at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, July 29.
Hundreds of 50th Space Wing personnel and mission partners, such as the National Space Defense Center, participated in the discussion that highlighted the growing importance of the base’s missions.
“Space is critical to everyday life,” Raymond said. “It’s vital to our national security, and our adversaries know this. You are multi-domain leaders of the future. We need to compete, deter and win.”
The general also said warfighters are needed to maintain space superiority.
“The warrior mindset is the relentless pursuit of excellence,” he said. “We need to be competent, confident and have a relentless drive for improvement.”
Warfighters adhere to common principles; they are team-oriented, mission-focused and universally respected.
“These warfighting principles are earned by competence,” he said. “It’s not just limited to space, it’s all warfighting.”
The general then opened the floor for questions addressing Airmen’s concerns, such as the need for a larger fitness center, the delay of support authorizations to support the base’s growing operations and what he could share about what the stand up of U.S. Space Command will look like.
“We are listening — and trust that your leadership is advocating on your behalf to get you the resources you need,” said the general.
Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, AFSPC command chief, closed the all-call addressing the health and wellness of Airmen, calling on them to make, grow and use their connections.
“We all took an oath to execute the important mission – but it’s not a zero-sum game,” he said. “We can’t do it alone. We have to rely on our support network of family, friends and coworkers.”