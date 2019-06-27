The 30th Medical Group started internal reorganization June 1 to begin shifting its internal structure to maximize its ability to provide medically ready forces at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
These new changes came at the implementation at the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019.
All active duty military will now be seen at Aerospace Medicine clinic on the third floor, while dependents and retirees will be seen at Family Practice, on the first floor.
“Even though the location has changed, the level of care our patients receive will not change,” said Col. Raymond Clydesdale, 30th Medical Group commander. “As it stands right now, active duty are seen on the third floor for routine care or sick call, while dependents and retirees will still receive care on the first floor [at Family Practice]. Appointments to Optometry, Dental and Mental Health will all stay the same.”
Medical providers will now do their day-to-day care for their demographic in new locations.
“The main change coming to the Medical Group is a squadron reorganization at the direction of the Secretary of the Air Force, approved by Congress,” said Capt. John Heisner, 30th MDG practice management officer. “To our patients, that means they will have providers who specifically focus on their type of care. Some providers will care specifically for our active duty patients and other providers will focus on our retirees and dependents.”
The 30th Medical Group mission is focused on caring for the people through all of these changes.
“As you could imagine, there is a lot of concern with all of these changes,” Clydesdale said. “Regardless of all these changes, fundamentally our job doesn’t change; to take care of you, and your family so that we can execute the fight.”
For more information on these changes, contact the 30th MDG at 606-2273.