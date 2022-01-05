FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Leaders across the Air Force Medical Service recently met virtually and in person for their annual Senior Leadership Workshop in Leesburg, sharing ideas focused on recalibrating operational readiness.
Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Medical Enlisted Force chief, kicked off the workshop by thanking medical Airmen for what they have accomplished in the past year, especially ongoing support to civilian hospitals in areas seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases, treating Afghan allies, all while providing care to service members, their families and veterans.
“There is a sense of urgency regarding where we are today and where we need to be,” Miller said. “We’ve got a fine-tuned machine. We know that the next big fight is probably not going to be like the last one. We all want to make sure that our medics continue to be ready to lead the fight, to go wherever we need to go, and deliver that trusted care.”
A panel of speakers discussed their experiences working with international partners and dealing with language and cultural barriers supporting Operation Allies Refuge.
Between Afghanistan, Qatar and Germany, Air Force medics adapted to an unexpectedly large influx of evacuees in a short period of time. Medical teams ensured they provided the necessary screenings, testing and urgent medical care.
“Our operational tempo was higher than anticipated,” said Col. Luis Otero, 379th Expeditionary Medical Group commander, “For three weeks, we were running 14- to 18-hour days, consistently. I put out a call to my fellow medical group commanders that I need people who can provide additional support, I need people who can do obstetrics, I need people who can take some of the load off us. And they answered that call.”
One of the stories highlighted from Operation Allies Refuge was how Capt. Leslie Green, a flight nurse with the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, helped to deliver a baby aboard a flight out of Afghanistan.
“Two weeks prior to this deployment, I had an opportunity to receive some training focusing on obstetrics,” Green said. “All the experiences and training in the military is absolutely helpful. I definitely credit the success of the birth to all the people who have helped provide expert training for all of us.”
Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, Joint Staff surgeon, spoke on joint operational readiness.
“As leaders, we should be asking ourselves what are the things we should be setting aside, while still honoring the legacy of our predecessors,” Friedrichs said. “We need to recognize that the character of war is changing, so the way that we care for casualties must change as well.”
Command surgeons briefed leaders on the ways they are improving their capabilities for anticipated future demands, from advancing expeditionary medical support systems to be more modular, to working around possible medical logistic challenges in resource-limited environments.
“Although we have been incredibly successful, it’s time for us to evolve and change,” said Brig. Gen. Robert Bogart, command surgeon at Air Combat Command. “We are facing new and emerging security threats and our current deployment of medical assets need to evolve in order to meet the needs of the combatant commander in tomorrow’s contested environments.”
One of the items addressed is expanding training courses based on lessons learned from COVID-19, such as developing a formal infectious disease air transport course. Medical leaders are also reexamining surgical procedures as it relates to patient transport. Air Mobility Command and ACC are partnering to look at the possibility of using ground surgical teams in flight.
Speakers also discussed the importance of addressing mental health care, its challenges, and the need to restructure to ensure service members get the care they need. One of the ways the AFMS is addressing these challenges is by looking at the mental health technician scope of practice to ensure they gain the necessary clinical experience to effectively provide support and deliver care both at home and while deployed.
“[Mental health technicians] work well with our psychologists and our social workers,” said Chief Master Sgt. Julie Foreman, mental health technician career field manager. “We do this well under clinical supervision at our MTFs (military treatment facility), but there are times that our technicians have deployed as the only mental health asset and I need to make sure that they’re prepared. The only way to do that is if they are practicing in the clinic.”
Another demand on Air Force medics is retaining clinical currency to deliver trusted care both at home and while deployed. Speakers discussed the importance of ensuring medics have access to the diversity and acuity of care to maintain their own readiness.
“Across the services, we are discussing how we can best optimize our inpatient platforms to ensure our medics get the right clinical mix and caseload,” said Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander. “We are going to look at ways to best use our direct care systems, in addition to the partnership with [Veterans Affairs] and civilian hospitals to keep our medics ready.”
Miller and Kolczynski closed out the three-day workshop applauding the dedication of leaders and the importance of these leaders making sure their medics are ready for the future fight.
“It is amazing what you have accomplished, from delivery of the health care benefit in the MTF, caring for warfighters on deployments, to COVID-19 response and support to Afghan allies,” Miller said. “It makes me proud to be a medic and to be your surgeon general. I have no doubts we will accomplish great things and be ready for the next fight.”