Preston, the 30th Space Wing's courthouse facility dog, works with Vandenberg Air Force Base's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office to support victims and witnesses of sexual, verbal and domestic abuse.

The main goal of the certified and highly trained K-9 is to comfort and provide ease victims and witnesses, according to officials.

He was trained through the Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs' POOCH (Prisoners Overcoming Obstacles Creating Hope) program for two years and reported to Vandenberg Air Force Base as the first certified courthouse facility dog in the Department of Defense in May 2018.

Preston comes to work every day with Emily Dreiling, 30th Space Wing sexual assault prevention and response coordinator. He meets service members and civilians in Dreiling's office, and attends court hearings.

Dreiling requested to receive Preston as a part of her family and work team at the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office in 2017 from the Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs, where she then had to go and receive distinct training on how to handle the SAPR-K9.

Preston lives with Dreiling in her family's home in Guadalupe.

