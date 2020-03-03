Air Force Chief approves changes to AF song

Wright embraced the change as well.

"That is a relevant conversation but it has to be balanced against what's appropriate for our Airmen who are in the Air Force today?" he said. "So the world is changing. The Air Force is changing. Lots of things are changing. We talk a lot about diversity and inclusion; we have to take a look at those traditions that are written and unwritten.

"We got a lot of opinions from males and females, young and old about this," Wright said. Goldfein "made sure he had a real kind of global perspective on this and what it might mean."

The discussion of the Air Force song was one part of a broader conversation and question period Goldfein and Wright had with those in the auditorium. The hour-long session touched on topics as diverse as leadership, what the Air Force is doing to reduce the number of suicides, to the legacy that Goldfein and Wright hope to leave when their tenures end June 30 for Goldfein and in September for Wright.

How the change will ultimately be received is unclear, but when Goldfein announced the new lyrics there was sustained applause in the auditorium.

Goldfein also insisted that his personal experience with modern warfare affirmed his decision.