After prohibiting handshakes and high-fives, Vandenberg AFB creates the 'corona kick'

“We wanted to provide people healthier alternatives to the handshakes and fist bumps that used to be common in close-knit groups here on base,” said Robin Ghormley, 30th Space Wing Public Affairs chief. “As we observed the evolution of interaction online move from handshakes to fist bumps to elbow bumps, the 30th Space Wing wanted to err on the side of caution by offering the most distance-friendly and limited-contact greeting for our community.”

The way it works is simple: Walk up to the person being greeted, but not too close, extend the leg toward them and touch the tip of their foot with yours.

The base promoted the corona kick in a Boomerang video on Instagram in March, demonstrating how to perform the greeting while still maintaining distance.

On March 20, Vandenberg AFB limited its access to essential personnel only and has implemented more stringent social distancing rules to include avoiding interpersonal activity as much as possible, meaning the corona kick is not as common as it was weeks ago, Cashin said.

