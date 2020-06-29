AF Inspector General to conduct racial disparity review

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) -- On June 2, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett directed the Department of the Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said to conduct a review into racial disparity within the Department of the Air Force.

Barrett along with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond acknowledged a need to hear the voices of Department of Air Force members. Once complete, the results of the report will be made available to the public.

The analysis will be conducted in two phases:

Phase one will assess the African American racial disparities in Air Force’s uniformed military discipline processes.

Phase two will focus on African American racial disparities in Air Force’s leader development system including enlisted, civilians, and officers.

Members of the Air Force IG Team stated they recognize other disparities exist, and these should be reviewed as well. However, for this immediate effort to be effective and result in lasting and meaningful change, it must be narrowly targeted.