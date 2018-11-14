WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- Effective Nov. 1, active duty Airmen selected for an extended deployment may apply to receive an advance assignment up to 16 months prior to the projected Report Not Later Than Date of the assignment.
This means Airmen can have permanent change of station orders in hand immediately after completing all required PCS actions and before departing on their deployment, providing their dependents the option to move early to their next assignment location.
“This change recognizes the need for us to increase stability and predictability for our Airmen and their families and helps our Airmen focus on their mission while deployed,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services. “The ability to receive an assignment prior to departing for an extended deployment allows Airmen to make decisions that are good for them and their families.”
Previously, Airmen on extended deployments were required to be deployed for at least 60 days before being notified about potential assignments, and orders were not published earlier than 120 days prior to the new reporting date, making it difficult for Airmen and their families to plan.
In 2017, the Air Force’s Personnel Center chartered a 365-Day Extended Deployments Working Group to look at initiatives to find better ways to accommodate and incentivize year-long deployments. Approximately 400 Airmen per year are selected for 365-day extended deployment.
The 365-day deployment policy change allows Airmen time to out-process from their losing base, provides the option to move their dependents to the new assignment location, and gives Airmen the option to request movement from their deployed location directly to their new assignment without having to return to their currently assigned unit first.
Airmen selected for an extended deployments should contact their local Military Personnel Section for more information.