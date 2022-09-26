Vandenberg Space Force Base made history Saturday with the final United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from the West Coast, that prompted thousands of spectators in nearby Lompoc and across the Central Coast to look to the sky.

Brothers Sam and Ilan Blau and their family drove from Los Angeles to witness history in the making.

The family parked along West Ocean Avenue and was joined by hundreds of other spectators holding up cameras, cell phones and binoculars to capture live footage of the NROL-91 "West Coast Farewell" mission. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

