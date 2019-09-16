On Sept. 11, 2019, the base held a 9/11 Silent Walk and Remembrance Ceremony at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
For the 18th anniversary of 9/11, the base began the morning with a silent walk led by first responders. The first responders and other base members walked in silence to honor and remember those who lost their lives during the terror attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
“It was my honor to be chosen to lead in the planning of this remembrance ceremony,” said Senior Master Sgt. Corey Coleman, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief. “The ceremonial silent walk was led by first responders from fire, medical and security forces in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice 18 years ago.”
The silent walk ended at the base parade grounds where the Remembrance Ceremony was held.
During the ceremony, the base honor guard folded a ceremonial flag, bagpipes were played, members recited the Fire Fighter’s, Security Forces and Combat Medics prayers and a 30th CES firefighter rang a bell for the final call. The ‘last call’ is a tradition where fire departments use a bell to signal when a firefighter passes away in the line of duty.
“Today is a day that our nation grieves with the innocent lives lost, the families affected, and the first responders who witnessed the horror first hand,” said Col. Bob Reeves, 30th Space Wing vice commander. “Our entire nation has changed after these attacks. We have become more vigilant, but we have also become more determined to keep our country strong.”