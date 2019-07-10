{{featured_button_text}}

As reporter Mathew Burciaga was waiting for Vice President Mike Pence to make his way to Vandenberg Air Force Base, he was struck with an interesting question. When was the last time a President or Vice President visited the base?

So, we dug into our digital archives at LompocRecord.com/archives to look around, and found a few notable visits to VAFB.

Of course there was this visit from president John F. Kennedy in March of 1962.

JFK at VAFB

As printed in the March 26, 1962 edition of the Lompoc Record.

Atlas Launch Highlights Chief Executive's Tour

President John F. Kennedy winged his way back to the Nation's capital today following a West Coast vidit which included a two-and-a-half hour tour of the nearby Aerospace Center of the Nation - Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Read more by subscribing to our digital archives, at LompocRecord.com/archives 

But it looks like a pair of vice presidents also visited the base; Hubert H. Humphrey in 1967 and Dan Quayle in 1991.

Humphrey at Vandenberg

As published in the February 21, 1967 edition of the Lompoc Record

Humphrey Arrives For Vandenberg AFB Visit

Vice President Hubert H Humphrey stepped jauntily from his plane at Vandenberg this afternoon showing little evidence of his run-in with anti-war hecklers at Stanford University yesterday where he called for an end to poverty in rural America and defended the Administration's Vietnam policies.
Quayle at VAFB

As published in the July 24, 1991 edition of The Lompoc Record;

Quayle tells of 'space plane'; VAFB role in shuttle replacement not revealed

President Bush plans to develop a new system of space launch vehicles that will capitalize on new technologies and replace the current space shuttle, Vice President Dan Quayle announced today. 

Lyndon B. Johnson also came to Vandenberg in October of 1961 when he was Vice President to John F. Kennedy. Johnson's trip was liked to more of an inspection of the combined facilities operational capabilities, than a visit of the base. 

LBJ at VAFB

As published in the October 5, 1961 edition of The Lompoc Record;

Vice President Johnson Visits - Vice President of the United States Lyndon B. Johnson is pictures as he arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base yesterday afternoon for a whirlwind tour of missile facilities at Point Arguello and Vandenberg. He was met at air base by a horde of both Navy and Air Force photographers and Maj. general Joseph Preston, commander of the First Strategic Aerospace Division. 

Can you find any others in our digital archives, or do you know of one that we missed? Let us know on Facebook or by tweeting @mathewburciaga. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0