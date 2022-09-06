VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — California is home to over 30 military installations represented by every branch, so it goes to show the role the state plays in America’s defense.

The 5th California Defense Leadership Summit, hosted in the state’s capitol city of Sacramento by the Governors Military Council, became a hub for installation support organizations, installation and operational commanders, and decision and policy makers throughout the Golden State to share challenges and solutions faced head-on.

U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, spoke on a panel regarding California’s newest asset in the Space Force, and how the branch continues to innovate and build the range of the future.

220830-F-HB409-1015.jpg
Gov. Gavin Newsom made a guest appearance at the California Defense Leadership Summit in Sacramento. Newsom referred to California as “the temple of America’s economy”, and that it always has been that way, and the panels held throughout the summit introduced solutions to the challenges that threaten California’s position in the country’s defense. 
