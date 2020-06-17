8K Airmen volunteer to go to Space Force

The Space Force is currently reviewing transfer applications and analyzing packages against the specific AFSCs and rank requirements to determine where transfer boards are needed. In total, approximately 6,000 members will be selected for transfer.

All volunteers will receive a notification in July explaining the next steps in the process.

For members in the organic space career fields, transfers to the Space Force will begin Sept. 1. For volunteers in common career fields, transfer boards will be scheduled by AFSC as needed between July and November, and the results will be announced about 30 days after each board is completed. Since the boarding and selection process will take additional time, transfers for personnel with common AFSCs are expected to begin Feb. 1, 2021.

“We are excited to continue to move forward and build the ranks of the Space Force with these great volunteers,” said Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Space Force. “Our priority over the next several months is to ensure we optimize the talent of both services and offer a transition that is seamless and befitting each individual and their loved one's commitment to our Space Force."