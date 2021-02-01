VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- The Combined Force Space Component Command formally began its move to a new building complex at Vandenberg AFB during the week of Jan. 25. One of the first CFSCC units to make the move to Building 7000 included personnel from the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron, which will be setting up computer workstations of more than 200 future occupants.
About five years in the making, the nearly $200 million military construction project included a renovation of two older buildings in the complex and additional construction, all of which will now house the CFSCC headquarters staff and the Combined Space Operations Center. The project managers for the effort expect that the majority of the CFSCC and CSpOC staff will be moved-in by fall of 2021.
“Moving people into the building is a significant milestone and a huge win,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Martinez, the director of the CSpOC consolidation project management office. “This is a total team effort, from the outstanding support of leadership to the might and unyielding dedication of everyone who painstakingly worked every detail of the project."