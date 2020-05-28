30th Space Wing Command Post keeps the information flowing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While activities across the globe have seemingly come to a halt, the opposite is true for the members of the 30th Space Wing Command Post. During times of crisis, information is key. To enable the mission, the 30th SW Command Post has expanded their operations to keep information flowing.

The main mission of the Command Post is to receive and process emergency action messages, which are used to posture the base and the people assigned to it, and to track any incidents or events happening on Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“On a daily basis, we provide the installation status to higher headquarters and relay higher headquarters messages and directives down to the installation,” said Master Sgt. Ashley Proper, 30th SW Command Post superintendent. “Additionally, we support all transient aircraft that use our runway, inbound distinguished visitors, and any after-hours requests for information or support.”

On top of their normal operations, the 30th SW Command Post has taken on the responsibility of creating daily situation reports for the U.S. Air and Space Forces that detail the status of Vandenberg AFB and the response the base is taking towards COVID-19.