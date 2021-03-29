VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Electronics experts from several different Air National Guard units on assignment at Vandenberg AFB are working hand-in-hand with the 30th Space Communications Squadron and the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron to ensure electronic communications connectivity in the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building, which is estimated to be fully occupied and operational by the end of calendar year 2021.
30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems
- Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison, Combined Force Space Component Command Public Affairs
-
-
Most Popular
-
Military officials plan to rename Vandenberg Air Force Base, more launches in 2021
-
700 military veterans receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Santa Maria VA clinic
-
DOAF to allow shorts for maintainers, updates variety of uniform options
-
Vandenberg AFB awarded $500K grant from U.S. Department of Energy
-
Top Space Force leaders visit Vandenberg AFB