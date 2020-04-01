30th SCS ensures readiness, one computer at a time

As Vandenberg Air Force Base implements additional health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as maintaining social distancing practices, many base personnel have been directed to work from home.

For Airmen to securely work from home and maintain mission readiness, they must have access to the Virtual Private Network, which requires the support of the 30th Space Communications Squadron.

“Our workload has doubled, if not tripled, since minimum manning has taken effect,” said Denzel Locket, 30th SCS client systems supervisor. “This workload increase is great for my technicians because it allows them to get plenty of training, as well as develop personal communication skills and foster teamwork to get the job done.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 30th SCS client systems office takes client work tickets from the Communications Focal Point, installs VPN software, and maintains the VPN server for Airmen at home throughout Santa Barbara County.