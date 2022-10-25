VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The Vandenberg Space Force Base 30th Medical Group piloted a new initiative to provide Team Vandenberg beneficiaries a "behind the scenes" look into their daily operations on Sept. 28.

U.S. Air Force Col. Brent Cunningham, 30th MDG commander welcomed Key Spouses and Command Spouses from across the installation for an in-depth tour of the Medical Group where representatives from highly trafficked sections were available to offer insightful information, boast recent successes, and answer questions from our guests.

The tour touched on large topics including the ongoing construction project, challenges with some specialty care in the local area, the wide array of Mental Health services through both the clinic and partnering agencies, and the continuously improving pharmacy capabilities such as the Script Center and prescription renewal text messages.

 

