VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The Vandenberg Space Force Base 30th Medical Group piloted a new initiative to provide Team Vandenberg beneficiaries a "behind the scenes" look into their daily operations on Sept. 28.
U.S. Air Force Col. Brent Cunningham, 30th MDG commander welcomed Key Spouses and Command Spouses from across the installation for an in-depth tour of the Medical Group where representatives from highly trafficked sections were available to offer insightful information, boast recent successes, and answer questions from our guests.
The tour touched on large topics including the ongoing construction project, challenges with some specialty care in the local area, the wide array of Mental Health services through both the clinic and partnering agencies, and the continuously improving pharmacy capabilities such as the Script Center and prescription renewal text messages.
The evening offered a fully transparent picture of not only medical group successes, but also challenges they face and opportunities to continue growing towards providing the best medical care for beneficiaries.
Cunningham also recognized U.S. Air Force Maj. Jessica Meade, interim chief nurse and patient advocate for her work developing the open house initiative, remarking that it is a ‘Pathway to Trusted Care’, and that her passion for patient care will continue to drive the 30 MDG to new heights.
The guests of the event shared valuable feedback for the planning of future open-house tours of the medical group and expressed their overall appreciation of having the forum available to answer questions and learn first-hand about the medical care and operations that take place on Vandenberg.
While this Open House was for a targeted audience, the 30 MDG plans to offer future events for all spouses and retirees quarterly. Details of their next event, scheduled for mid-January, are available via Frank Medic on the AFMS – Vandenberg – 30th Medical Group and Vandenberg Community Facebook pages as well as through channels such as Public Affairs, squadron 1st Sergeants and base flyers.
The MDG Open House will be held after normal operating hours with a childcare option available.