30th Contracting Squadron enables access to space

With each rebate that returns to the base, a designated percentage is disseminated back to each squadron, allowing additional items to be purchased that units may not have been able to afford with their current budget. With the implementation of the Expanded Use Initiative, the additional money acquired will allow the 30th SW to grow and innovate faster every year.

According to Maj. Rheesa Paluay, 30th CONS commander, the Multiple Award Construction Contract awarded in March 2020 will provide construction support to three bases, which will allow for faster and more sufficient construction contracts.

Paluay and her team are expanding their services to neighboring bases, such as Los Angeles Air Force Base and Edwards Air Force Base. They are preparing a single construction, five-year contract that will serve all three bases, which will result in a quicker turnaround on construction projects for the bases involved.

Leading from the front, the 30th CONS is enabling the base to innovate and modernize processes that will help for years to come.

“We make sure everyone has what they need,” said Jeffrey Powell, 30th CONS director of business operations. “On top of providing our services to all the units, we also provide key range support for the base, aiding each launch from the Western Range.”

