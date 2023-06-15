U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, spoke at the 2nd Range Operations Squadron Change of Command at the 533rd Training Squadron auditorium on Vandenberg Space Force Base June 8. Long acknowledge the hard work and dedication of U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Nicholas M. Somerman, outgoing 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, and incoming 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Darin J. Lister.
2nd Range Operations Squadron holds change of command
- Senior Airman Rocio Romo Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs
-
-
