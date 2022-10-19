VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The Department of the Air Force is asking tenants of privatized housing to share their experiences and opinions of the programs via the DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey beginning Oct. 17.
The survey, administered by CEL & Associates, Inc., will be made available through an email link to all Vandenberg Space Force Base residents between Oct. 17 and Dec. 1. The OMB Control Number is: 0704-0553. The Department of the Air Force is funding the survey, and CEL &Associates is an independent third-party provider.
By using a third-party firm, Airmen, Space Professionals and their families can provide their open, honest and anonymous impressions of living in privatized or government-owned housing. The survey data will be shared with Air Force housing program leaders and project owners to continue improving both the government and privatized housing experience.
The survey results guide the decisions the Department of the Air Force makes today and will impact future generations of members and their families.
The survey has been distributed since the inception of the privatized housing program in the mid-1990s in varying forms funded by privatized project owners. This year, all the Military Departments were tasked to jointly review the survey questions on an annual basis and the standardized questions are used across all Military Departments for both Privatized and Government Family Housing.
With the Air Force funding the survey, housing program leaders will receive and review the survey data and comments for completeness and accuracy before it’s released to privatized project owners.
Residents are encouraged to check the primary email address on file with the privatized project owner to ensure it is an email address other than a.mil or .gov to avoid any issues in receiving the survey link.
Surveys will be emailed out to Vandenberg SFB residents on or shortly after Oct. 17, residents who do not receive an email link by Oct. 21 can contact AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com for assistance.