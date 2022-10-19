Housing

The 2022 Annual DoD Housing Survey is underway for tenant feedback, for those living on Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 Courtesy photo

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The Department of the Air Force is asking tenants of privatized housing to share their experiences and opinions of the programs via the DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey beginning Oct. 17.

The survey, administered by CEL & Associates, Inc., will be made available through an email link to all Vandenberg Space Force Base residents between Oct. 17 and Dec. 1. The OMB Control Number is: 0704-0553. The Department of the Air Force is funding the survey, and CEL &Associates is an independent third-party provider.

By using a third-party firm, Airmen, Space Professionals and their families can provide their open, honest and anonymous impressions of living in privatized or government-owned housing. The survey data will be shared with Air Force housing program leaders and project owners to continue improving both the government and privatized housing experience.

 

0
0
0
0
0