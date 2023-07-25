230710-X-VE588-3008
Members from the Operational Center for Military Surveillance of Space Objects, German Space Situational Awareness Centre and the 18th Space Defense Squadron pose for a photo at the 18 SDS at Vandenberg Space Force Base July 10.  

 U.S. Space Force photo, Julian Labit

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The 18th Space Defense Squadron hosted space operators from the German Space Situational Awareness Centre and the Operational Center for Military Surveillance of Space Objects during an operator exchange event here July 10-14.

The four-day event, facilitated by the 18 SDS, a unit under Space Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness, was the first-ever German-French operator exchange, bringing together five German space operators and four French space operators.

“The space domain is constantly evolving,” said Lt. Col. C. Berthillot, commander, Centre Opérationnel de Surveillance Militaire des Objets Spatiaux or Operational Center for Military Surveillance of Space Objects. “We have to share, compare, and explain how each of our nations are facing challenges in space and find ways to cooperate and combine our efforts.”

