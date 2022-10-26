VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS) hosted five French space operators from the Operational Center for Military Surveillance of Space Objects (COSMOS) to integrate Space Domain Awareness (SDA) expertise during an ‘Operator Exchange’ Oct. 3-6.

The 4-day event, facilitated by the 18 SDS’s Space Situational Awareness Partnership and Coalition Engagement (SPACE) office, aimed to advance global SDA between the two groups by exchanging common practices, spotlighting mission capabilities, and explaining methodologies of their respective programs.

“The value of the Operator Exchange is that it’s operators learning from other operators,” said Diana McKissock, Director, 18 SDS SPACE office. “Meeting face-to-face gives us the opportunity to build relationships above and beyond what we do by email and telecons, which has lasting and mutual benefit to daily operations.”

 

