081121 Unarmed Minuteman III missile launch

An unarmed Minuteman III missile flies over the coast early Wednesday after launching from Vandenberg Air Space Base as part of a test of the U.S. nuclear weapons system.

 U.S. Air Force Airman Ist Class Tiarra Sibley

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday as part of an operational test.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the U.S. weapon system.

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was the launch decision authority.

“Tonight’s success is due to the hard work and dedication of guardians and airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation’s security,” Long said. “These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.”

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

