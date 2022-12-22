PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Space Command demonstrated the more than 50-year partnership between the Department of Defense and NASA through its support to the recovery and retrieval of the Artemis 1 Orion capsule Dec. 11.

Artemis 1 launched into space on November 16, aboard NASA’s Space Launch Systems and re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere on Dec. 11, following a 26-day, 1.4-million-mile mission.

As important as the validation that Orion could return safely to earth, is the confirmation that recovery efforts belonging to multiple government organizations are ready to respond. To properly unify these elements, DoD designated the United States Space Command as the manager of human space flight support.

 

