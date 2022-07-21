The SpaceX mission slated to launch Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base was scrubbed less than a minute before takeoff, with another attempt set for 10:39 a.m. Friday.
The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket was set to carry a payload of 46 satellites into low Earth orbit to join SpaceX's growing constellation of Starlink satellites that provide broadband internet service to customers worldwide. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage is designed to return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
SpaceX did not identify a specific reason for the hold Thursday, but a mission control officer said both the vehicle and payload were in "good health" after the failed attempt.
Vandenberg Space Force Base will hold two launches in the next four days with one scheduled today, and one Sunday evening.
