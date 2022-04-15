SpaceX has set a new launch window at 6:13 a.m. Sunday for its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base after delaying the launch Friday due to technical difficulties, then Saturday due to excessive upper- level winds forecasted.
Approximately eight minutes post-liftoff, the reusable, two-stage rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 4E and touch down at Landing Zone 4, producing multiple sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier upon reentry, officials said.
The sonic booms experienced by residents in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties will depend on weather conditions and other factors, they noted.
A sonic boom is defined as the sound associated with the shock waves from an aircraft or launch vehicle traveling faster than the speed of sound that can generate a sound similar to an explosion or a clap of thunder.
The NROL-85 mission is a national security spy satellite payload that will be launched into polar orbit.
SpaceX’s live webcast will go live approximately 15 minutes before Falcon 9’s liftoff at spacex.com/launches/nrol-85/.