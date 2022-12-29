ARLINGTON, Va. — Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman embarked on a two-day visit to Thule Air Base, Greenland, Dec. 21-22.

The tour, which came to be known as “Standing Watch,” serves to link Space Force senior leaders with Guardians and Airmen stationed overseas during the holidays.

“I cannot begin to express how proud and grateful I am of our Guardians and Airmen serving far from home, and their incredible commitment to the mission,” Saltzman stated. “They are doing tremendous work day in and day out to keep our nation safe.”

 

