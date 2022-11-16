Space Force
Space Force News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Space Force held the first University Consortium (UC) Symposium in Colorado Springs this August.

During the event, the Space Force office for Science, Technology and Research came together with 27 universities and industry leaders to discuss how the service plans to address several areas of interest to the nation. Collectively, the group defined key areas for science and technology growth over the next decade via the creation of three Strategic Technology Institutes (STIs).

These Institutes can comprise a combination of universities, industry and non-profit organizations from around the country, pooling their collective expertise, to enhance space capabilities. The first of these STIs are:

 

