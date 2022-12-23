OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — The U.S. Space Force officially activated and assigned U.S. Space Forces – Korea to the U.S. Forces Korea sub-unified command in a ceremony Dec. 14 here.

Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion assumed command of the new SPACEFOR-KOR, a subordinate unit to U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific, whose mission is to further synchronize space operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

“Today marks the next milestone in strengthening our ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Korean alliance,” said McCullion. “Our U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance was forged more than 70 years ago, as we stood shoulder-to-shoulder in war. With the world around us evolving, so, too, must we.”

 

