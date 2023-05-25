Solvang Memorial Day rifle volley
A weekend of Memorial Day remembrance in the Santa Ynez Valley begins Saturday and concludes Monday with a program of short ceremonies conducted by American Legion Post 160 and VFW Post 7139. In this 2018 file photos, members of American Legion Post 160 fire a three-volley rifle salute in honor of American military personnel who were killed while in service during Memorial Day ceremonies in Solvang Park.

All Valley veterans, residents, and their families are invited to join in solemn observance, said Alvin Salge, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139.

On Saturday, May 27, American Flags will be placed on veterans’ graves at the Santa Ines Mission, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill, and Saint Marks cemeteries in the Santa Ynez Valley.

