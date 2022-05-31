A Memorial Day ceremony at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall on Monday also marked a post-pandemic return to indoor gatherings for those seeking to remember and honor service members.
Approximately 150 local residents, veterans and officials gathered to offer prayers for those lives lost in battle since World War I, as well as for those currently serving in the United States Armed Forces and in harm's way.
Upon opening the ceremony, event emcee and retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Alvin Salge, commander of VFW Post 7139, underscored the danger of reticence and cautioned that the war is not yet over.
"Today, Memorial Day, we honor veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the Unites States in all of our wars, from the Civil War though the Afghanistan War. Although the Afghanistan War has ended, we're in the middle of the Ukraine and Russia war that demands a high readiness of our military," Salge said. "This burden falls on a stressed military that still has to keep us safe from all the world's threats."
Salge explained that when veterans sign up for military service, they pledge to protect the country and agree to give their lives if necessary. He pointed to the 19 plaques hanging on the walls of the hall — donated by Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160 in 2021 — that include the names of service members who died while on active duty, from World War I through the War on Terror.
"From them and all veterans' dedication and inspiration, it is for us, the present and future veterans, to rededicate ourselves to the unfinished work of protecting our country from all adversaries," he said.
As a commitment to recognizing past and present heroes in the community, Mayor Charles Uhrig on behalf of the city of Solvang presented a proclamation honoring Memorial Day in Solvang. Boy Scout Troop 41 followed up with the posting of the colors at the flagpole outside the hall, with bugler Michael Roberts performing ceremonial music in unison.
The hourlong program included a host of patriotic songs performed by members of the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale and an invocation offered by Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church.
Guest speaker Col. Jessica R. Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base, brought to life the meaning of heroism with the story of Air Force Senior Airman Jason D. Cunningham of Camarillo, a 26-year-old pararescue jumper assigned to the 30th Rescue Squadron, who gave his life at the Battle of Roberts Ridge during a rescue mission dubbed Operation Anaconda, on March 4, 2002, in eastern Afghanistan.
Cunningham is credited with saving 10 lives and making it possible for seven others killed in action to come home.
"He was all about saving peoples' lives," Spitler said. "Despite his hardcore attitude, he had never been in combat and he yearned for a chance to do his job."
Cunningham was posthumously awarded the Air Force Cross, an award second only to the Medal of Honor. Of the 21 Air Force Cross medals awarded to enlisted airmen since the medal was created in 1960, 11 were presented to pararescuemen.
In his closing remarks, retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col Chris Nielsen and longtime Solvang resident took a moment at the podium to offer his thanks and a sobering reality.
Nielsen first recognized Salge for organizing the day's event and thanked Spitler for sharing Cunningham's story before bringing to light that "tyranny and oppression continue to exist in this world." He said defending our freedoms comes at a heavy cost.
"On this day, we try to recognize and appreciate as a nation the magnitude of that cost," he said. "I think it is probably experienced in a number of different ways: Perhaps as easy as it is for those that are hitting the beaches and the barbecues that may pause for a moment to at least understand the magnitude of today; many others, such as yourselves, are dedicating your time to actually participate in recognition of what today is all about.
"But then there are the others, the families and loved one who have paid the ultimate sacrifice — for them, Memorial Day is every day," Nielsen said.