MCCLELLAN, Calif. — Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presided over a ceremony for retired Col. Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson, promoting him to the honorary rank of brigadier general at the Aerospace Museum of California in McClellan, Dec. 2.

The ceremony was an opportunity to honor the 100-year-old World War II triple ace during the 75th anniversary year of the U.S. Air Force’s establishment as a military service.

Anderson was also presented with a general officer’s personal flag, which has historically symbolized leadership on the battlefield. Today, general officer flags signify the presence of a general officer, and their personal flags are present at all official military functions one attends.

 

