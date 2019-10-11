Construction is underway on a near-shore combat ship for the U.S. Navy that will bear the name USS Santa Barbara, said a spokeswoman for the company under contract to build the vessel.
Designated LCS 32, for Littoral Combat Ship 32, the 421-foot all-aluminum, high-speed, shallow-draft vessel has a trimaran hull and is designed to take on near-shore — or littoral — threats, said Michelle Bowden, media and marketing manager for Austal USA, which is under contract to build 19 of the vessels for the U.S. Navy. So far, the company has delivered 10.
The Santa Barbara will be able to deliver a small assault force with fighting vehicles, will have a flight deck and hangar for housing two SH-60 or MH-60 Seahawk helicopters and will include a stern ramp for small boats, according to independent organizations that monitor military developments.
The Independence Class ship will be armed with 57mm guns and lightweight surface-to-air missiles and equipped with autonomous air, surface and underwater vehicles.
Construction of the vessel began Oct. 9 and is expected to take 24 months, Bowden said.
To follow the progress and view photos of the ship’s construction, visit www.flickr.com/austalusa, www.facebook.com/austalusa and www.twitter.com/austal_usa.