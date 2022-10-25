Weeks after NASA's DART spacecraft slammed into an asteroid 6,835,083 miles from Earth, the agency confirmed the event successfully altered the celestial object's rate of orbit by approximately 32 minutes.
The spacecraft, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Nov. 23, 2021, intentionally smashed into its target — moonlet asteroid Dimorphos — 10 months later traveling at a rate of roughly 14,000-miles per hour, NASA reported.
Prior to impact, Dimorphos orbited around its larger twin asteroid Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes.
The agency's investigation team now has confirmed the spacecraft’s impact altered Dimorphos’ movement in space by approximately 32 minutes, shortening its original orbit to 11 hours and 23 minutes.
Ground-based observatories around the world are being used to measure how much the rate of orbit was altered, which may further change as new data arrives, the agency noted.
Early data show that the Double Asteroid Redirection Test surpassed NASA's predetermined definition of mission success by more than 25 times, exceeding a 73- second minimum deviation in Dimorphos's orbit.
“This result is one important step toward understanding the full effect of DART’s impact with its target asteroid” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, in a statement released by NASA on Oct. 10, the day NASA confirmed the news.
While Dimorphos and Didymos never posed a threat to Earth — and still do not, the primary purpose of the mission was to measure asteroid deflection — not disruption — as a potential method of protecting Earth from future hazards including asteroids.
Glaze said with new data arriving each day astronomers can better assess if and how missions like DART could be used in the future to help protect Earth from a collision with an asteroid "if we ever discover one headed our way.”
According to Nancy Chabot, the DART lead coordinator with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory — DART spacecraft builders and operators that manage the mission for NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office — data gathered by scientists offer a peek into the characteristics of asteroids, as well as the effectiveness of a kinetic impactor as a planetary defense technology.
A kinetic impactor is defined as a spacecraft that impacts an asteroid and directly transfers momentum to the target and alters its orbital path.
“The DART team continues to work on this rich data to fully understand this first planetary defense test of asteroid deflection,” Chabot said.
While astronomers continue gathering information specific to Dimorphos's shape and mass through imagery provided by the Italian Space Agency and data beamed back from DART's terminal mission, officials said even more data is on the way.
In roughly four years, the European Space Agency plans to conduct an examination of DART aftermath via the Hera mission, scheduled to launch in October 2024, the agency reported.
The Hera — dubbed "a rendezvous mission" — is designed to conduct detailed surveys of the binary asteroid system comprised of Didymos and Dimorphos, focusing on the crater left by DART’s collision and offering a precise measurement of Dimorphos’ mass.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.