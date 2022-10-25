Weeks after NASA's DART spacecraft slammed into an asteroid 6,835,083 miles from Earth, the agency confirmed the event successfully altered the celestial object's rate of orbit by approximately 32 minutes.

The spacecraft, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Nov. 23, 2021, intentionally smashed into its target — moonlet asteroid Dimorphos — 10 months later traveling at a rate of roughly 14,000-miles per hour, NASA reported.

Prior to impact, Dimorphos orbited around its larger twin asteroid Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

