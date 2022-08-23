MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii — After weeks of non-stop training scenarios on land, at sea and in the air, Rim of the Pacific 2022 concluded Aug. 4.

Among the 25,000 service members participating in the exercise was a small MQ-9 Reaper detachment comprised of active-duty, Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen from Reaper squadrons across the country. Although small in numbers, the MQ-9 enterprise left an indelible mark on the world’s largest maritime exercise by demonstrating the remotely piloted aircraft’s capabilities at RIMPAC for the first time.

“The MQ-9 Reaper community made its debut at RIMPAC 2022 and led the exercise with 32 sorties in 22 days spanning 316 airborne hours supporting a wide range of mission sets,” said U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Philip West, RIMPAC MQ-9 Maritime Force integration lead. “We became the most requested asset by partner nations, receiving as many as three times the requests as any other.”

