F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. (AFNS) -- The missile wings of the 20th Air Force are changing their procedures on how nuclear code change operations are done, with each wing having switched one squadron’s area of responsibility to the new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Cryptography Upgrade program.

It is a change that promises to save the Air Force considerable resources in labor hours, cash, and the wear and tear on vehicles.

"Code change has typically included hundreds of defenders, maintainers and missileers working five or more 14-hour days, and that's just at one wing," said Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th AF commander. "With the new procedure for conducting code change, it now takes two missileers a single, eight-hour alert; saving each wing thousands of miles of road time, as well as the fuel and labor hours that go with that. This innovation will improve the quality of life of our Airmen while saving [the Air Force] millions of dollars."

 

