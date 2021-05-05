A scheduled operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base was aborted prior to launch, 30th Space Wing officials reported Wednesday morning.
The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation, officials said, and a reschedule of the launch is being assessed by Air Force Global Strike Command.
The test launch program, conducted by the Air Force Global Strike Command, located at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, and assisted by 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, helps the command evaluate the Minuteman III and gather data to keep the system effective.
The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met, officials said.